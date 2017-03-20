Tuesday, 21 March 2017

ČSÚ: Optimism of industry up in February

CIA News |
20 March 2017

In February 2017 companies representing 18.4 % of industry expected their overall economic situation to improve in the next six months. A deterioration was expected by 6.6 % of the sector. The balance expressing the difference between responses favoring improvement and deterioration changed from 10.8 percentage points in January to -11.8 p.p. In February 2016 the balance was 10.2 p.p. This is based on the Czech Statistical Office’s (ČSÚ) business opinion survey.