Cardinal Vlk's funeral to be in Prague Cathedral on Saturday
Prague, March 19 (CTK) - A requiem mass for Czech Cardinal Miloslav Vlk will be celebrated by Prague Archbishop Dominik Duka in the St Vitus Cathedral at 11:00 on Saturday, March 25, Duka's spokesman Stanislav Zeman told CTK on Sunday.
Vlk died of cancer at the age of 84 on Saturday, March 18.
The body of the deceased cardinal will be displayed for the public on Thursday and Friday. The place where the body will be displayed has not been set yet, however, it is likely to be the Cathedral at Prague Castle or the seat of the Prague Archbishopric, situated next to the Castle.
Zeman said cardinals and bishops from several countries are expected to take part in the requiem mass.
The remains of Cardinal Vlk will be placed in the Archbishop Chapel in the St Vitus Cathedral after the funeral, next to the remains of cardinals Frantisek Tomasek (1899-1992) and Karel Kaspar (1870-1941).
Vlk was Czech archbishop from 1991 to 2010. In 1993-2001, he headed the Council of the Bishops' Conferences of Europe, being the first representative from East Europe to hold the post.
