CzechRep joins global initiative in support of financial literacy
Prague, March 17 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will join the Global Money Week international event for the first time this year to boost young people's financial literacy, the event's spokeswoman Dana Spicarova told CTK on Friday, adding that lectures and workshops will be held in schools and other institutions.
During the event starting on March 27, children can meet financial experts.
All elementary and secondary schools can join the project free of charge if they organise their own events that meet the required conditions, and if they register them as part of the Global Money Week schedule by March 22, Spicarova said.
The events schools are expected to organise should use interactive methods and may be based on game or coaching principles or on experience learning.
They should improve the participants' knowledge of financial affairs and their capability of critical thinking and practical use of their knowledge.
The event's goal is to acquaint children with ways to manage money and the risks they should beware.
"The time is difficult in this respect, and a wrong decision may have fatal consequences," Jana Merunkova, from yourchance o.p.s., a NGO that also focuses on supporting financial literacy of schoolchildren, said.
The Czech Republic is joining the Global Money Week under the aegis of the Finance Ministry and the Education Ministry.
The project has also been supported by the Czech National Bank (CNB).
A conference of experts on system changes in financial education will close the week-long event on April 3.
