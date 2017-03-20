HK ČR: SMEs want to expand
According to Czech Economic Chamber (HK ČR) Vice-President Bořivoj Minář, the domestic market is insufficient for small and medium-sized companies. This is why they are getting ready to expand abroad. This is based on the findings of a series of regional export conferences organized by the HK ČR in cooperation with the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As part of the final export conference held on March 15, 2017 at Prague’s Černín Palace, B. Minář said that connecting the activities of the HK ČR with the network of Czech embassies is a suitable solution for supporting exports.
