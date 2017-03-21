Wednesday, 22 March 2017

ČLFA members extended loans totalling CZK 8.94bn in Q4 2016

CIA News |
21 March 2017

Members of the Czech Leasing and Financial Association (ČLFA) extended purpose-free loans, revolving loans and loans for the financing of movable assets on point of sale totalling CZK 8.94bn in Q4 2016, up 7.9% y/y. The firms’ share on European loan market totals ca. 0.4%.