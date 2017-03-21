Czech firm to produce parts for Austrian armoured vehicles
Senov u Noveho Jicina, North Moravia, March 20 (CTK) - The Czech state-run VOP CZ firm will produce parts for the Austrian military's BvS10 amphibious armoured vehicles based on a contract with Britain's BAE Systems that produces the vehicles in Sweden, Sarka Stockova told CTK on behalf of BAE Systems on Monday.
The contract follows up a cooperation agreement that VOP CZ and BAE Systems signed in connection with a planned tender for the purchase of new combat vehicles for Czech troops last year.
Stockova did not release the price of the order.
The deepening of cooperation with BAE is a key part of VOP CZ's business strategy, the company's director Marek Spok said.
He said VOP CZ will produce parts for 32 BvS10 vehicles.
Peter Nygren, vice-president of BAE System Hagglunds seated in Sweden, said the contract is a milestone for the firm's cooperation with Czech industry and the first step toward permanent cooperation with VOP CZ.
The main goal of VOZ CZ, with 850 employees, is to provide supplies to the Czech military. It mainly deals with the development, production, repairs, servicing and modernisation of ground military equipment.
BAE System's is one of the world's leading suppliers of solutions to the defence, aviation and security industries, with 83,400 employees in 40 countries.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.13
USD 1 = CZK 25.13
PX
979.81 -0.10%
DAX 12052.90 -0.35%
N100 970.38 %
DOW 20905.86 -0.04%
NASDAQ 5901.53 +0.01%
What's Up Prague #14 Monday March 20th (Balbinka)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #14 (20.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.