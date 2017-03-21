Czechs backing textile blueprint as UNESCO heritage
Vienna/Prague, March 20 (CTK) - Czechs nominated textile blueprint for the Intangible Culture UNESCO heritage list along with Slovaks, Austrians, Hungarians and Germans on Monday, Culture Minister Daniel Herman has tweeted.
This was good cooperation, Herman said.
The traditional method of decorating textiles reached the culmination of its popularity in the 19th century. At present, the technique is only applied in a few specialised worskhops.
UNESCO will make the decision on whether blueprint will be heritage-listed at the end of next year, the German radio station Deutschlandfunk has said.
Blueprint was widespread in Central Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries. In some regions of Moravia, it became an integral part of the local folk costumes.
The technique was listed as the Czech Republic's intangible folk culture heritage in 2014.
The oldest Czech blueprint workshop is in Olesnice, south Moravia. Last year, it celebrated 200 years of its existence.
Here, the cloth is still soaked in the traditional indigo. In Moravia, there is also a young workshop in Straznice.
The Czech Republic has five entries in the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list. They are shrovetide door-to-door processions and masks in the villages of the Hlinsko area, east Bohemia, the Ride of the Kings folklore custom in the south-east of the Czech Republic, the verbunk recruit dance in south-east Moravia, falconry and puppetry along with Slovakia.
