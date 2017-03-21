Wednesday, 22 March 2017

Kofola reported revenue of CZK 6.99bn

CIA News |
21 March 2017

In 2016, the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group reported revenue of CZK 6.99bn, down by 2.7% on the year. EBITDA amounted to CZK 1.06bn and operating profit totalled CZK 541.35m. With 73 UGO Freshbars and Salaterias, the UGO brand boosted sales by more than CZK 100m (+53%). Group CFO Daniel Buryš said the result was in line with expectations. In its outlook for 2017, the company wants to integrate Studenac, further expand the UGO network, grow within the Czechoslovak gastro sector and reach a breakpoint in Poland.