Number of EU directives not transposed to Czech order doubles
Prague, March 20 (CTK) - The number of EU directives that the Czech Republic has failed to transpose to its legal order roughly doubled to about 20 in 2016, according to a government report which the Senate will discuss and which CTK has at its disposal.
However, parliament has passed or started to discuss a number of laws that decrease this deficit this year.
"After a relatively low level of the transposition deficit of around 0.5 percent in the past several years, the Czech Republic has markedly crossed this deficit twice in a row," the report says.
According to the report, the deficit would be at 1.5 percent of the total number of 3824 EU directives as from the end of last November. The EU assessment is yet to be made.
In this connection, 61 proceedings over a breach of the Union treaty, or 15 more than in 2015, were launched against the Czech Republic as from the end of last November.
Three of them which are focused on driving licences, railway security and notaries have ended up in filing a complaint with the EU Court of Justice.
The legislation which was to be passed based on EU rules three years ago includes the laws setting the rules of budgetary responsibility in relation to excessive indebtedness of public budgets. They were included in the Digest of Laws last February only.
An amendment to the copyright law, the anti-smoking law and the law banning shops from providing plastic bags have also been passed.
A draft amendment to the anti-discrimination bill has been waiting for approval by the Chamber of Deputies for more than a year.
Last week, the Chamber of Deputies started dealing with a bill on direction and control of public finances, which has been prepared for years.
The lawmakers have not yet passed bills lowering the costs of building high-speed networks of electronic communication, tightening the rules for agency workers and a draft amendment to the foreigner law.
The Senators are yet to deal with a draft amendment to the law on fuels which is to help build infrastructure for alternative fuels.
