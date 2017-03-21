Tatra Trucks to secure chasses for Danish Army's howitzers
French firm NEXTER Systems has won the tender for new howitzers for the Danish Army with the CAESAR 8x8 type, using a chassis made by Tatra. The Danish Army has ordered 15 howitzers and has option for another six. The delivery is to be completed by the end of the decade. Truckmaker TATRA TRUCKS has informed that this is the first projects in which a chassis made by Tatra has succeeded as a new arms platform for a western member of the NATO.
