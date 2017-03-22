ČNB: ČR's foreign debt up to CZK 3.52 trillion
Czech Republic’s investment position against abroad dropped by CZK 76bn to CZK 1.17 trillion in Q4 2016. In the year-on-year comparison, the deficit dropped by CZK 336.9bn, i.e. 24.9% of GDP in current prices. Czech Republic’s foreign debt totalled CZK 3.52 trillion (74.8% of GDP), up CZK 332.3bn y/y. The information was provided by the Czech National Bank (CNB).
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.14
USD 1 = CZK 25.01
PX
982.72 +0.30%
DAX 11962.13 -0.75%
N100 967.59 %
DOW 20668.01 -1.14%
NASDAQ 5793.83 -1.83%
What's Up Prague #14 Monday March 20th (Balbinka)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #14 (20.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.