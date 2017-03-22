Thursday, 23 March 2017

ČNB: ČR's foreign debt up to CZK 3.52 trillion

CIA News |
22 March 2017

Czech Republic’s investment position against abroad dropped by CZK 76bn to CZK 1.17 trillion in Q4 2016. In the year-on-year comparison, the deficit dropped by CZK 336.9bn, i.e. 24.9% of GDP in current prices. Czech Republic’s foreign debt totalled CZK 3.52 trillion (74.8% of GDP), up CZK 332.3bn y/y. The information was provided by the Czech National Bank (CNB).