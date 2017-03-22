Thursday, 23 March 2017

Škoda Electric to deliver trolleybuses worth CZK 150m to Romania

CIA News |
22 March 2017

Škoda Electric will deliver new trolleybuses to Romania. The Plzeň-based firm has won a tender in the Romanian city of Galati. The Galati Public Transit Company will receive 14 new Škoda 26Tr trolleybuses. The contract is worth ca. CZK 150m.