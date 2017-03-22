Free Citizens party changes visual style before elections
Prague, March 21 (CTK) - The Czech Eurosceptical extra-parliamentary Free Citizens Party simplified its logo with the symbol of a ram and the visual style of its website before the October general elections, which the party presented at a meeting of its members and supporters in Prague on Tuesday.
Free Citizens chairman and founder Petr Mach also said the party had "condensed" its programme into three basic pillars - freedom, prosperity and security.
"We can be a rich and sovereign country and we can succeed," MEP Mach said.
The Free Citizens will keep promoting the ideals of a liberal state with low taxes and without subsidies and regulations with which they were running in the previous European, regional and local elections, Mach added.
The party says this year it would like to make "a restart of politics." However, according to opinion polls, its support is far below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold.
Free Citizens Party is opposed to regulations of both the EU and the current centre-left government of the Social Democrats (CSSD), ANO and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
The party wants to push through citizens' right to lease their flats freely, the restaurant owners' right to set rules in their establishments and the parents' right to decide what their children will eat.
It does not want to restrict people's right to defend themselves against attackers with a firearm and is opposed to the obligatory refugee quotas.
"The freedom to live and run business is crucial to us, prosperity grows from this," Mach said.
The new logo with a ram is supposed to symbolise the change that the party promises. The ram symbolises stubbornness in the good sense of the word, Mach said.
