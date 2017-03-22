Governor Zimola says IntMin orders his case's investigation
Ceske Budejovice, South Bohemia, March 21 (CTK) - Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) has assigned the police director and the General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) to investigate an anonymous email against South Bohemia governor Jiri Zimola (CSSD), Zimola said on Tuesday.
However, GIBS said legislation does not allow for such an assignment.
According to the mail, police gave Zimola information about their planned interventions, which he dismissed.
An anonymous email claimed last week that Zimola influences contracts for the maintenance of regional roads.
Zimola said yesterday all accusations contained in the email are fabricated.
"I first wanted to wave away the anonymous email. It was evidently a fake having the features of a psychical disorder of its author. However, with regard to the fact that certain media keep carrying information on the case and because Interior Minister Chovanec makes serious statements about the case, I must react to it as well," Zimola said.
"The General Inspection of Security Corps strictly abides by laws and other legal regulations which do not allow such an assignment," GIBS spokeswoman Radka Sandorova told CTK in reaction to Zimola's statement that Chovanec has assigned the inspection to look into the anonymous email.
The anonymous email says Zimola uses his private email for communication about his activities connected with the influencing of tenders for regional roads.
It writes that Zimola also received information about a police raid on a firm responsible for the technical administration of communications five days beforehand.
However, Zimola said he does not use any such private email at all.
"I have asked Google to check the abuse of my name for a false account and to identify the persons who are behind the launch of the mail," he said.
He said he hopes the police and GIBS investigation which Chovanec has ordered will produce a result.
Zimola said it can be simply found from where and when most of the photographs used in the anonymous email were downloaded.
The anonymous writer posted a photo of Zimola's recreation house he has had built in Lipno nad Vltavou, south Bohemia.
The price of the plot is challenged.
Petr Fiala, chairman of the rightist opposition Civic Democrats (ODS), also criticised Zimola in this connection.
He called on Prime Minister and CSSD chairman Bohuslav Sobotka to make Zimola explain the case.
Sobotka said on Monday that Zimola, being an experienced politician who enjoys citizens' big trust, must count with that higher demands are placed on him when it comes to his property.
He said he supposes that Zimola will dissipate all doubts.
