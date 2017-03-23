ČEZ wants to increase nuclear generation by 18% to 28 TWh
For 2017, the ČEZ Group plans a 7% year-on-year increase in production from conventional energy to 64 TWh. Nuclear-source generation should grow 18% to 28 TWh as a result of shorter shutdowns, particularly in the Temelín nuclear power plant. According to estimates, on the other hand, coal-fired power plants should lower their production by 1% to 31 TWh. This information was provided by ČEZ deputy general director for operations and Finance division director Martin Novák in connection with the publishing of financial results for 2016.
