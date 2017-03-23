Coffin with Cardinal Vlk's remains displayed before funeral
Prague, March 22 (CTK) - People will have an opportunity to pay their last respects to the Cardinal, former Prague Archbishop and Czech Catholic Church Primate, Miloslav Vlk, who died aged 84 on March 18, in two churches in Prague on Thursday and Friday, Stanislav Zeman, told CTK on Wednesday.
Stanislav Zeman, spokesman for the Prague Archbishopric, said on Thursday, Vlk's remains will be displayed in an open coffin at the St Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle from 17:00 until 20:00 CEST.
On Friday, the closed coffin will be displayed in the St Benedict's Church at Hradcany from 15:00 until 21:00.
The funeral in the St Vitus Cathedral on Saturday is to be unpretentious. Vlk's relatives and collaborators are preparing it in harmony with his attitude to similar ceremonies and life.
No large baroque Requiem accompanied by the smell of frank incense will be played during the funeral, but rather folk music, Zeman said.
Before the funeral, a liturgical procession will leave the seat of the Prague Archbishopric at Hradcany Square at 11:00. It will pass through the castle courtyards to the St Vitus' Cathedral. The coffin will not be carried, it will be ready and decorated in the cathedral.
After the funeral, Vlk's remains will be placed in the Archbishops' tomb in the cathedral.
Along with Cardinal and Prague Archbishop Dominik Duka, who will celebrate the requiem mass for Vlk, Olomouc Archbishop Jan Graubner and Plzen Bishop Emeritus Frantisek Radkovsky will attend the funeral.
Bishops of the Bohemian and Moravian dioceses as well as cardinals and bishops from abroad and from the Focolare movement will concelebrate the mass, Zeman told CTK on Wednesday.
The Prague Archbishopric said German Emeritus Archbishop of Cologne Joachim Meisner and Emeritus Archbishop of Cracow Stanislaw Dziwisz, former personal secretary of the late Pope John Paul II, will attend the funeral.
Bangkok Archbishop Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovitvanit, a representative of the Focolare movement, to which Vlk claimed allegiance, is also expected to arrive.
In addition to clergymen and political and cultural representatives, many pilgrims will attend the funeral.
Special entries in the Prague Castle complex will be opened for them. The cathedral will be open from 9:45 CEST. The funeral will be broadcast live by public Czech Television (CT).
President Milos Zeman will not take part in the funeral, he will send a wreath instead. Cardinal Vlk criticised Zeman several times in the past.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.12
USD 1 = CZK 25.00
PX
978.91 -0.39%
DAX 11904.12 -0.48%
N100 964.21 %
DOW 20661.30 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5821.64 +0.48%
What's Up Prague #14 Monday March 20th (Balbinka)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #14 (20.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.