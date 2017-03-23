PM to push through unity, security at EU summit in Rome
Prague, March 22 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) will push through unity and security at the EU's informal summit to be held in Rome on Saturday, according to his mandate that the government approved on Wednesday, its spokesman Martin Ayrer has tweeted.
The summit will remember the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome that create one of the European integration pillars.
The informal summit is also supposed to express the Union's resolution to continue jointly even after Britain's decision to leave it.
A possible inclusion of the term "multi-speed Europe" in the declaration that the EU heads of state and government would approve in Rome has stirred up the most stormy discussions. Mainly East and Central European countries, including the Czech Republic, oppose this.
The Czech government approved on Wednesday Sobotka's mandate that he should follow at the summit talks.
"The EU future will be discussed. The Czech Republic is pushing through unity and security," Ayrer tweeted.
The Czech Republic is not interested in a multi-speed Europe, which the European Commission has offered as one of possible alternatives of the EU's future development, Sobotka told the Senate European committee on Tuesday.
The concept according to which individual EU member countries would integrate in the EU with a different speed is being pushed for by some states headed by Germany and France.
"The Czech Republic does not welcome a multi-speed Europe," Sobotka said on Tuesday.
The other Visegrad Four (V4) countries, or Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, take a similar stance, he added.
