Police president facing threats, protected by bodyguards
Prague, March 22 (CTK) - Czech Police President Tomas Tuhy has been protected by bodyguards since Tuesday as he is facing some threats, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) wrote on Wednesday.
He is being warned that his health may be harmed, MfD said.
The police command has declined to comment on the affair.
It only said the law obliged the police to deal with any suspicion of crime they learn.
"However, we do not routinely disclose the individual steps. In this case, too, it will not be different," Iveta Martinkova, from the police command, said.
It is not clear who is threatening Tuhy. He himself has refused to speak about the threats, MfD said.
Referring to police command sources, MfD said the police officers investigating the case were speaking about disputes between senior police officials in connection with a recent police overhaul.
Last year, former detective Jiri Komarek accused Tuhy of a "brutal" leak of information. However, a parliamentary commission eventually concluded that Komarek's accusation was untrue.
In February, the GIBS police inspection accused Komarek of abuse of power. If convicted, he may be sentenced up to five years in prison or face a professional ban.
Komarek is a critic of the police shakeup ordered by Tuhy and supported by Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD), within which the police's two national units, the anti-mafia (UOOZ) and anti-corruption (UOKFK) ones, merged to form a single organised crime squad.
The critics, including former UOOZ officers, the ANO movement of Finance Minister Andrej Babis and some state attorneys, say the shakeup, in effect since August, has been expedient and aimed to thwart the UOOZ's investigations into serious cases.
