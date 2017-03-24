Škoda Auto will market purely battery-powered model in 2020
ŠKODA AUTO will market its first purely battery-powered model in 2020. According to Škoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, the first idea of how the electric future of ŠKODA might look will be presented at the motor show in Shanghai. The event takes place on April 21-28, 2017. China is the strongest market for the automaker. Its deliveries on the Chinese market increased 12.6% y/y to 317,100 units in 2016.
