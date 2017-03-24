Friday, 24 March 2017

ACEA: LUV registrations in ČR down to 1,335 in February

24 March 2017

New light utility vehicle (LUV) registrations up to 3.5 tons in the Czech Republic dropped 3.3% y/y to 1,335 in February 2017. Registrations in 2M 2017 grew 8.6% to 2,799. This stems from the statistics of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).