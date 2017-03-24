LN: Baťa offspring to build shoe empire's marketing in Prague
Prague, March 23 (CTK) - The youngest offspring of the Bata family of the renowned shoe empire owners with Czech roots has returned to the Czech Republic to manage his company's worldwide marketing from Prague, daily Lidove noviny (LN) wrote on Thursday.
Thomas Archer Bata, 29, is a great grandson of the empire's late founder Tomas Bata. He was born in Toronto and his mother tongue is English, but his appearance shows that he belongs to the famous shoe-maker dynasty, LN writes.
His task is to build the Bata company's global marketing department in an office seated in Prague's central Wenceslas Square, LN writes.
Until recently, the firm tended to decentralise its marketing. In each country, the Bata management was empowered to act separately. As a result, the firm has different positions on a number of different markets. That is why it has decided to harmonise the marketing to make its image equal all over the world, Bata told the daily.
He said the company's marketing should also use the famous history of the Bata trade mark, which has been rather neglected so far.
The company has started to speak again of its legacy and of the famous story of its trade mark, which is unique. The time has come to share the story and make it visible, Bata said.
For this purpose, the Bata company is sending its best designers to Prague to join the new global marketing section.
The youngest Bata says he was born in Canada but he feels like a cosmopolitan.
After Toronto, he lived in Switzerland, then in Britain where he studied at Eton college, Scotland, and majored in political sciences at the Edinburgh University. In the meantime, he spent some time in Mexico, a couple of months in Prague and further several years in South America, LN writes.
He told LN that even as a child he enjoyed spending school holidays in a shoe factory.
Thomas Archer knows well the story of his famous ancestors, including his grandfather Tomas Bata jr, who built the whole company again after World War Two.
He says his grandfather's story has learnt him to remain optimistic and never give up.
Bata jr (1914-2008) was a son of Tomas Bata (1876-1932), who was born to a shoemaker's family and founded the Bata company in his native town of Zlin, southeast Moravia.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.32
USD 1 = CZK 25.05
PX
980.76 +0.19%
DAX 12039.68 +1.14%
N100 971.10 %
DOW 20656.58 -0.02%
NASDAQ 5817.69 -0.07%
