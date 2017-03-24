Passerinvest will invest CZK 28bn in BB Centre
Group PASSERINVEST has already invested CZK 15bn in the administrative complex BB Centrum. The group will invest CZK 13bn. The group bought back the building D from SachsenFonds Holding Tschechien Sechs in March 2017. It intends to buy also the remaining four premises in the BB centre. PASSERINVEST is currently preparing the revitalisation of buildings A, B and D. It prepares the project for the construction of a new building, a hotel with apartments for lease and retail premises in the eastern part of the BB Centrum.
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.32
USD 1 = CZK 25.05
PX
980.76 +0.19%
DAX 12039.68 +1.14%
N100 971.10 %
DOW 20656.58 -0.02%
NASDAQ 5817.69 -0.07%
