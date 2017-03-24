Friday, 24 March 2017

Passerinvest will invest CZK 28bn in BB Centre

24 March 2017

Group PASSERINVEST has already invested CZK 15bn in the administrative complex BB Centrum. The group will invest CZK 13bn. The group bought back the building D from SachsenFonds Holding Tschechien Sechs in March 2017. It intends to buy also the remaining four premises in the BB centre. PASSERINVEST is currently preparing the revitalisation of buildings A, B and D. It prepares the project for the construction of a new building, a hotel with apartments for lease and retail premises in the eastern part of the BB Centrum.