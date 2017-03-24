TOP 09 changes logo, will present manifesto in May
Prague, March 23 (CTK) - The Czech rightist opposition TOP 09 has changed its logo adding a motif of the bow tie which its honorary chairman Karel Schwarzenberg wears, party chairman Miroslav Kalousek said on Thursday, adding that the party wanted to enliven its logo before the autumn general election.
Kalousek said the party will present its manifesto in mid-May.
"Our logo has been nine years old, we wanted to enliven it a little bit, to put more energy, elan and ease into it," Kalousek said.
He said the change does not target a certain group of new voters.
"It is no dramatic change that would confuse our voters, it is evidently our logo," Kalousek said.
He said the party's manifesto will be based on the Vision 2030, which TOP 09 presented some time ago.
"We want to have it ready by end-April and we suppose that we will release it in the first half of May," Kalousek said.
He said the party wants to approve the leaders of its regional lists of candidates for the general election by the same deadline.
A former government party, TOP 09 would get 6.7 percent of the vote in March, according to a STEM election model. The parliamentary barrier is 5 percent.
Kalousek said previously he wants his party to gain 12 percent of the vote and so defend its 2013 result.
