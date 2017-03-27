Extremists stage protest against government in Prague
Prague, March 25 (CTK) - About 100 people took part in a protest against the Czech government, Islamisation and immigration staged by the far-right extra-parliamentary National Democracy (ND) party in Prague centre yesterday.
The protesters met on Wenceslas Square where ND chairman Adam B. Bartos opened the demonstration.
In his speech, he criticised PM and Social Democrat (CSSD) chairman Bohuslav Sobotka and his coalition government, comprised also of the ANO movement and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL). He said the government had betrayed the homeland.
The participants carrying Czech and ND flags applauded him and they were shouting "shame."
After further speeches, some 70 people walked to the seat of the senior government CSSD and then to the Interior Ministry. They were chanting slogans, such as "Czech Lands to Czechs" and "You Killed Altner" outside the CSSD headquarters.
They hinted at lawyer Zdenek Altner, who won a long court dispute with the CSSD that should pay him almost 338 million crowns for his services. However, he died last November.
The Social Democrats hanged out Czech, EU and CSSD flags from windows of their seat and they were waving at the demonstrators and taking pictures.
Outside the Interior Ministry, Bartos criticised Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (CSSD) whom he called a populist.
The demonstration ended shortly before 17:00.
Bartos was accused of denial, questioning, approval and justification of genocide, defamation of a nation and incitement to hatred in early January. If found guilty, he faces up to three years in prison.
Last October, Bartos was given a one-year suspended sentence for placing an anti-Semitic text at the grave of Anezka Hruzova, a 19-year-year Czech Christian woman who was murdered in Polna, south Moravia, in 1899. Jew Leopold Hilsner was falsely found guilty of her murder and sentenced to death, which was later commuted to life imprisonment. He was only pardoned in 1918.
Bartos and an ND member displayed a sign with a photograph of the murdered woman and a text reading, among others: "The Jewish question has not been resolved in a satisfactory manner yet."
($1=25.008 crowns)
