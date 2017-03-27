Former Czech ForMin criticises Austrian diplomacy head in press
Vienna, March 26 (CTK) - Former Czech foreign minister Karel Schwarzenberg has criticised Austrian diplomacy head Sebastian Kurz for taking populist steps in an interview with the Austrian Sunday paper Die Presse am Sonntag.
Schwarzenberg, honorary chairman of the opposition right-wing TOP 09, pointed to Kurz standing up against the EU access talks with Turkey demonstratively.
Yet everyone knows that Turkey's EU entry is out of the question under the current circumstances, Schwarzenberg said.
In the interview, he also expressed fears that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan follows a similar path as former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.
If Mussolini had died in 1935, he would have been remembered in history as a great statesman, Schwarzenberg told the paper.
"His self-conceit drove him to the alliance with Hitler whom he despised previously," the APA Austrian news agency quotes Schwarzenberg as saying in the interview.
Schwarzenberg also expressed hope that the performance of Donald Trump in the post of U.S. president would be "no tragedy."
"He is the president of the United States after all, which can be very dangerous. However, he may also surprise us positively," APA quotes Schwarzenberg.
