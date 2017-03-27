IndustryMin: Expansion will support 900 entrepreneurs with CZK 8.8bn
Through program Expansion a sum of CZK 8.8bn will be allocated to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs as part of Operating Program Business and Innovation for Competition. The interest-free investment loans will support roughly 900 business projects. This is based on the agreement on the creation and management of loan fund E 2017 signed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank. The funds will be available until the end of this programming period, that is until 2020, or 2023, respectively.
Source: www.cianews.cz
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.27
USD 1 = CZK 24.81
PX
979.45 -0.31%
DAX 11996.07 -0.57%
N100 968.42 %
DOW 20550.98 -0.22%
NASDAQ 5840.37 +0.20%
