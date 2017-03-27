Wednesday, 29 March 2017

IndustryMin: Expansion will support 900 entrepreneurs with CZK 8.8bn

CIA News |
27 March 2017

Through program Expansion a sum of CZK 8.8bn will be allocated to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs as part of Operating Program Business and Innovation for Competition. The interest-free investment loans will support roughly 900 business projects. This is based on the agreement on the creation and management of loan fund E 2017 signed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank. The funds will be available until the end of this programming period, that is until 2020, or 2023, respectively.

Source: www.cianews.cz