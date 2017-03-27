MVV Energie CZ plans to invest almost CZK 0.5bn
MVV Energie CZ plans to invest almost CZK 0.5bn into the renewal and expansion of sources for combined production of electricity and thermal energy, that is, into increasing the share of aggregates for supplying heat and the reconstruction of sources. This was stated for ÈIANEWS by spokeswoman Jitka Tùmová, who added that there are plans to invest into a biomass source in Pelhøimov in 2017. Teplárna Liberec has prepared an investment into replacing steam pipelines and it has been promised a subsidy for the project. In the October 2016 to February 2017 period the MVV Energie group’s heat deliveries increased by more than 10 % thanks to colder weather.
Source: www.cianews.cz
