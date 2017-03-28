Wednesday, 29 March 2017

ČTÚ opens broadband Internet frequency auction

CIA News |
28 March 2017

The Czech Telecommunications Office (ÈTÚ) opened on March 27, 2017, the auction of frequencies in 3600 – 3800 MHz band for broadband data networks. The authority is auctioning five blocks, sized 40 MHz each. The put-up price of each block was set at CZK 29m. The auction’s terms open room for a potential new broadband Internet provider. Operators are obliged to launch the networks within two years. They will have to cover at least 30% of small and 45% of medium-sized municipalities (under 10,000 inhabitants) within five years. Applications into the tender may be submitted until May 9, 2017.

Source: www.cianews.cz