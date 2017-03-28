ČTÚ opens broadband Internet frequency auction
The Czech Telecommunications Office (ÈTÚ) opened on March 27, 2017, the auction of frequencies in 3600 – 3800 MHz band for broadband data networks. The authority is auctioning five blocks, sized 40 MHz each. The put-up price of each block was set at CZK 29m. The auction’s terms open room for a potential new broadband Internet provider. Operators are obliged to launch the networks within two years. They will have to cover at least 30% of small and 45% of medium-sized municipalities (under 10,000 inhabitants) within five years. Applications into the tender may be submitted until May 9, 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.27
USD 1 = CZK 24.81
PX
979.45 -0.31%
DAX 11996.07 -0.57%
N100 968.42 %
DOW 20550.98 -0.22%
NASDAQ 5840.37 +0.20%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.