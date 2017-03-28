CRR: 35 terminal projects to receive CZK 733m
The Centre for Regional Development of the Czech Republic (CRR) has completed the evaluation of projects submitted within the Integrated Regional Operational Programme call no. 24 – Transit Terminals. CRR has recommended 35 projects for co-financing from European funds. The projects will be supported with more than CZK 733m from the European Regional Development Fund. The call’s goal is to support the construction and modernization of transport terminals, incl. barrier-free, information systems and separate parking lots in the Czech Republic outside Prague.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.27
USD 1 = CZK 24.81
PX
979.45 -0.31%
DAX 11996.07 -0.57%
N100 968.42 %
DOW 20550.98 -0.22%
NASDAQ 5840.37 +0.20%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.