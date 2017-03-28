Wednesday, 29 March 2017

CRR: 35 terminal projects to receive CZK 733m

CIA News |
28 March 2017

The Centre for Regional Development of the Czech Republic (CRR) has completed the evaluation of projects submitted within the Integrated Regional Operational Programme call no. 24 – Transit Terminals. CRR has recommended 35 projects for co-financing from European funds. The projects will be supported with more than CZK 733m from the European Regional Development Fund. The call’s goal is to support the construction and modernization of transport terminals, incl. barrier-free, information systems and separate parking lots in the Czech Republic outside Prague.

Source: www.cianews.cz