Czech anti-Islam group to promote Zeman's presidential candidacy
Prague, Feb 27 (CTK) - The Bloc Against Islam group will start collecting signatures supporting the candidature of incumbent President Milos Zeman in the Czech direct presidential election due next year on March 10 when Zeman is to announce whether he will be defending his post, the group said yesterday.
In the press release, the Bloc writes that it considers Zeman the only person who defends the country against illegal migration and the Islamisation of Europe.
The Bloc Against Islam was founded by anti-Islam activist Martin Konvicka, but the opposition movement dissolved itself due to internal disputes in May 2016. However, some of its members later established the Bloc Against Islam group, a marginal grouping.
To be allowed to run for Czech president, politicians must win the signatures of at least of 50,000 people or those of 20 lower house deputies or 10 senators for their candidature.
The presidential election is likely to be held in January 2018. Candidates need to be nominated by mid-November.
Zeman, 72, has been president since March 2013 and his mandate will expire in March 2018. He is widely expected to officially announce his second candidature next week.
If running, Zeman would be the clear favourite of the election now as no other experienced top politician has been running for the post so far. Sciences Academy chairman Jiri Drahos, former diplomat Petr Kolar and MEP Jiri Pospisil are considering their candidature. Multi-millionaire Michal Horacek and performer Milan Kohout officially announced their plan to run for president.
