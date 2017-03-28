Wednesday, 29 March 2017

HI-LEX to invest CZK 1.16bn in Most plant

28 March 2017

Japanese company HI-LEX will invest CZK 1.16bn in a new plant for the production of automobile door systems which will be located in Most. The construction is expected to be completed in June 2018. In the first phase, HI-LEX Czech wants to hire 100 employees. By 2023, it plans to employ up to 250 persons. This information was provided by CzechInvest, which added that so far it had negotiated investments worth almost CZK 124bn with Japanese investors.

