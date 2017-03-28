HI-LEX to invest CZK 1.16bn in Most plant
Japanese company HI-LEX will invest CZK 1.16bn in a new plant for the production of automobile door systems which will be located in Most. The construction is expected to be completed in June 2018. In the first phase, HI-LEX Czech wants to hire 100 employees. By 2023, it plans to employ up to 250 persons. This information was provided by CzechInvest, which added that so far it had negotiated investments worth almost CZK 124bn with Japanese investors.
Source: www.cianews.cz
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.27
USD 1 = CZK 24.81
PX
979.45 -0.31%
DAX 11996.07 -0.57%
N100 968.42 %
DOW 20550.98 -0.22%
NASDAQ 5840.37 +0.20%
