KDU-ČSL/STAN would gain 8.5% in Feb
Prague, March 27 (CTK) - The coalition of the Czech junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and the opposition Mayors and Independents (STAN) would gain 8.5 percent of the vote in February and it would not enter the Chamber of Deputies, according to the Focus election model released yesterday.
A coalition needs at least 10 percent to succeed in the general election, while a party running on its own only needs 5 percent.
A general election will be held this autumn.
Focus found out that if the two entities were running separately, they would gain 2 percentage points of the vote more in total. However, STAN would not enter the Chamber of Deputies.
The KDU-CSL would win 6.3 percent of the vote, STAN 4.2 percent if they were running separately, while the parliamentary barrier is 5 percent.
Focus did not state the statistical margin of error. Other agencies put it at 1 to 2 percentage points for smaller parties and around 3 percent for larger parties.
Otgher polling agencies also said the KDU-CSL would enter the Chamber of Deputies in March, while STAN would only get 1 to 2 percentage points according to CVVM and STEM.
Nevertheless, STAN chairman Petr Gazdik has pointed out the movement's success in the regional election last October and that voters have not yet had an opportunity to get acquainted with the coalition's plans.
However, some KDU-CSL politicians would like to reassess the agreement of the party's leadership with the coalition.
The two parties' candidature mode would influence the election result of other parties as well.
In any case, the ANO movement of billionaire Andrej Babis would win, followed by the senior government Social Democrats (CSSD) and the opposition Communists (KSCM), Civic Democrats (ODS) and TOP 09.
If the KDU-CSL and STAN were running on their own, ANO would gain 26.2 percent of the vote, the CSSD 19.8, the KSCM 11.2, the ODS 10.6 and TOP 09 would win 7 percent of the vote.
If the KDU-CSL and STAN were running in coalition, other parties with the exception of TOP 09 would score a better
result. ANO would win 27 percent of the vote, the CSSD 20.7, the KSCM 11.4 and the ODS 10.8 percent of the vote. TOP 09 would gain 6.8 percent.
The opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy of Tomio Okamura would win just below 5 percent of the vote.
Focus conducted the poll on 1005 people over 18 years of age on February 22-28.
