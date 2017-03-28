Poll: Most Czechs still reject refugees
Prague, March 27 (CTK) - Some 61 percent of Czechs reject the acceptance of refugees from the countries afflicted by war conflicts, which is 3 percent less than at the at end of last year, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM polling institute in February and released yesterday.
Some 32 percent are ready to only accept the migrants until they are able to return to their country of origin.
Only 3 percent believe that the Czech Republic should accept the refugees and let them settle here.
The readiness to accept migrants temporarily slightly increased along with the respondents' attained education and declared living standards.
"We also know from the previous polls that the Czech public expects foreigners to adapt themselves as much as possible to the habits of Czech culture," the CVVM said.
"Also, it considers them a certain security risk," it added.
Refugees were denoted as a security risk to the Czech Republic by 73 percent of Czechs, the same figure as Islamic state.
Some 41 percent of Czechs say the fighting in Ukraine between its military and pro-Russian separatists is a threat.
Some 63 percent of Czechs, 4 percent more than at the end of last year, are interested in the situation of the refugees.
Interest in Islamic State was expressed by 57 percent of Czechs and by less than one-third in the conflict in Ukraine.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 1,023 Czechs between February 6 and 19.
