President Zeman to appoint Havlíček industry minister next week
Prague, March 27 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Jiri Havlicek (Social Democrats, CSSD) to the post of industry and trade minister next week, Havlicek told journalists after meeting Zeman yesterday.
Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said Havlicek would be named in the morning next Tuesday.
Havlicek said the meeting had been held in a friendly spirit.
He said he had informed Zeman on his priorities. They copy those Havlicek announced last week.
These will be a bill on electronic communication, the third reading of the bill on high-speed Internet and an amendment to the Czech Trade Inspection Authority law.
The post of industry and trade minister has been vacant since Jan Mladek (Social Democrats, CSSD) was dismissed on February 28.
The office is being temporarily headed by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD).
pv/dr/rtj
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.27
USD 1 = CZK 24.81
PX
979.45 -0.31%
DAX 11996.07 -0.57%
N100 968.42 %
DOW 20550.98 -0.22%
NASDAQ 5840.37 +0.20%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.