President Zeman to appoint Havlíček industry minister next week

28 March 2017

Prague, March 27 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Jiri Havlicek (Social Democrats, CSSD) to the post of industry and trade minister next week, Havlicek told journalists after meeting Zeman yesterday.

Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said Havlicek would be named in the morning next Tuesday.

Havlicek said the meeting had been held in a friendly spirit.

He said he had informed Zeman on his priorities. They copy those Havlicek announced last week.

These will be a bill on electronic communication, the third reading of the bill on high-speed Internet and an amendment to the Czech Trade Inspection Authority law.

The post of industry and trade minister has been vacant since Jan Mladek (Social Democrats, CSSD) was dismissed on February 28.

The office is being temporarily headed by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD).
