Security office not to deal with child porn on Zeman's computer
Prague, March 27 (CTK) - The Presidential Office did not turn to the National Security Office (NBU) over child pornography that someone installed in the computer of President Milos Zeman, which he said in a radio interview on Sunday, NBU spokesman Radek Holy told CTK yesterday.
The computer, or the information system on which the porn appeared, probably does not come under the cyber security law, and consequently Zeman's office was not obliged to turn to the NBU, Holy said.
However, the NBU can also deal with the cases that do not come under the cyber security law, he added.
Zeman told Frekvence 1 radio station that unknown perpetrators had installed child pornography in his computer almost a year ago.
"I was watching it for about ten seconds until I realised what it was about. Then I called IT experts from the (Prague) Castle," Zeman told the radio.
Zeman first intended to file a legal complaint due to the incident, but he found out that it was not possible since the the traces led to the U.S. Alabama, he said.
Daily Lidove noviny (LN) writes about the case yesterday. It says Zeman asked his personnel to delete the porn photographs.
"I am not an IT expert, but I would really like to know how someone can break into the president's computer in Lany and instal child pornography in it," LN quotes Zeman as saying.
He also said jokingly that he would not mind delicate photos of actress Audrey Hepburn being downloaded into his computer, LN writes.
Zeman took a critical stance on other cyber attacks in the Czech Republic in early February.
Commenting on the hacking of the Foreign Affairs Ministry's e-mail correspondence, he said it was not dangerous and that the content of the e-mails that leaked was most probably worthless.
Zeman said information about hackers' attacks can be used to justify a rise in the budget of measures preventing cyber threats.
"The prattle about various cyber attacks is a bit trendy," Zeman said.
hol/dr,t/ms
