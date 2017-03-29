ČNOPK: Economic situation in Czech Republic is great
The assessment of the current economic situation in the Czech Republic has exceeded the top level from the year 2004, when the Czech Republic accessed too the European Union. At that time (and now) some 64% of respondents said that the economic situation was good, some 32% of respondents said that the situation was satisfactory, and 4% said that the situation was bad. This stems from a conjuncture survey for the year 2017 conducted by the Czech-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ÈNOPK) among foreign, primarily German, investors. According to ÈNOPK, the outlook for the year 2017 is more cautious due to growing costs. Nearly one fourth of firms cope with a growth in wages by over 8%.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.28
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
982.71 -0.05%
DAX 12203.00 +0.44%
N100 977.32 %
DOW 20659.32 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5897.55 +0.38%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.