Thursday, 30 March 2017

ČNOPK: Economic situation in Czech Republic is great

CIA News |
29 March 2017

The assessment of the current economic situation in the Czech Republic has exceeded the top level from the year 2004, when the Czech Republic accessed too the European Union. At that time (and now) some 64% of respondents said that the economic situation was good, some 32% of respondents said that the situation was satisfactory, and 4% said that the situation was bad. This stems from a conjuncture survey for the year 2017 conducted by the Czech-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ÈNOPK) among foreign, primarily German, investors. According to ÈNOPK, the outlook for the year 2017 is more cautious due to growing costs. Nearly one fourth of firms cope with a growth in wages by over 8%.

