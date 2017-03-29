Arete Invest acquires facility in Slovakia for EUR 4.7m
Investment fund Arete Invest acquired in Q1 2017 an industrial facility close to carmaker KIA’s production plant in Žilina. The facility with an area to let totaling 5,000 m2 is fully rented to automotive component supplier Grupo Antolin for four years. The transaction is worth EUR 4.7m. The facility was sold by Belgian developer ILD. Arete Invest bought an industrial facility in Uherské Hradištì from ILD for EUR 7.5m.
Source: www.cianews.cz
