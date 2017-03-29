Czech downhill skiing champion Strachová ends career
Prague, March 28 (CTK) - Czech downhill skier Sarka Strachova, 32, ended her career yesterday after having taken part in 15 seasons of the World Cup and having won a bronze medal at the Vancouver Olympic Games in 2010 and the title of world champion in slalom in Aare in 2007.
"My decision was prompted by my extreme internal feeling that the right moment has come to say good-bye. This is not any question of motivation," Strachova said.
In 2005, Strachova won the bronze medal at the world championship in Santa Caterina and the silver medal in Val d'Isere in 2009.
She also finished third at the world championship in Beaver Creek in 2015.
She scored two wins in the World Cup, in Aspen in 2008 and 2009.
pv/sr
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.28
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
982.71 -0.05%
DAX 12203.00 +0.44%
N100 977.32 %
DOW 20659.32 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5897.55 +0.38%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.