Philip Morris ČR’s revenues up 5.4% to CZK 11.45bn
Tobacco company Philip Morris ÈR reported revenues excl. excise tax and VAT totalling CZK 11.45bn for 2016, up 5.4% y/y. Operating profit grew 8.4% to CZK 3.47bn. Net profit soared 7.7% to CZK 2.76bn. Philip Morris ÈR’s revenues in the Czech Republic went 5.7% up to CZK 6.0bn. The result was driven by the development of sales and individual brands’ contribution to sales (up CZK 186m) and favourable price development (up CZK 137m), reflecting the excise tax hike. Cigarette sales in the Czech Republic grew 3.9% to 9.18 billion pcs and in Slovakia 0.7% to 4.02 billion pcs.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.28
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
982.71 -0.05%
DAX 12203.00 +0.44%
N100 977.32 %
DOW 20659.32 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5897.55 +0.38%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.