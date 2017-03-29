Poll: Most Czechs satisfied with democracy
Prague, March 28 (CTK) - Three-fifths of Czechs are satisfied with the functioning of democracy in the Czech Republic, the highest figure since the affairs started to be watched in 2004, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM institute in February and released yesterday.
Over one-half of Czechs say people are treated equally and fairly.
Satisfaction with the functioning of democracy was expressed by 60 percent, while the opposite view is held by 36 percent of the respondents.
The satisfaction rose by 4 percent as against a poll carried out a year ago.
"The current rate of satisfaction with the functioning of democracy in our country is now the highest throughout the period under observation (since 2004) and is 27 percent higher than in 2013 when it fell to a record low," the CVVM said.
Some 48 percent of Czechs believe that democracy is better than any other form of governance.
About one-fifth of Czechs agree with the view that under some circumstances, an authoritarian rule may be better.
Some 26 percent said it did not matter whether there was a democratic or undemocratic system.
Some 55 percent of Czechs agree with the view that people are treated evenly and fairly. The opposite view is held by roughly two-fifths of them.
The proportion of positive answers rose by 11 percent as against a year ago.
"Along with 2011, the current result is the best throughout the whole period under observation," the CVVM said.
Almost three-quarters of Czechs believe that human rights are observed in the Czech Republic. One-fifth believe the reverse is true.
In this respect, too, Czechs are more optimistic than last February.
The poll was conducted on a sample of 1,023 Czechs over 15 between February 6 and 19.
