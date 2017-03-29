Universities receive EU subsidy for Czech-German research centre
Prague, March 28 (CTK) - The Czech Technical University (CVUT) in Prague and the University of Technology (VUT) in Brno along with two partners from Germany have received a 400,000-euro EU subsidy for the development of a Czech-German research centre, CVUT spokeswoman Andrea Vondrakova told CTK yesterday.
The project is supposed to lay foundations of the future Czech-German cooperation in the research into advanced industrial production, she added.
The CVUT's Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics (CIIRC), the VUT's Central European Institute of Technology (CEITEC VUT) in Brno and two German research institutions, the Research Centre of Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) and the Centre for for Mechatronics and Automation Technology (ZeMA), will take part in the project.
The Czech Deputy PM in charge of science, research and innovations, Pavel Belobradek (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL), recently stressed the important role of Czech-German cooperation in science and research.
Belobradek and Czech Technology Agency (TA CR) head Petr Ocko agreed at a press conference that the Czech Republic and Germany should become leaders of the market digital transformation in the future.
The CVUT will also apply for a subsidy for the centre's operation and investments related to it. It will seek some 30 million crowns in the other round of the call of the Horizon 2020 European programme for research and innovations, Vondrakova said.
The framework of this project was supported by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) in 2016.
($1=24.813 crowns)
