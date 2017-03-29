Zeman for West Balkans' Euro-Atlantic integration without Kosovo
Zagreb, March 28 (CTK) - The Czech Republic supports the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Western Balkans, President
Milos Zeman said on a visit to Zagreb yesterday, but added that he believes the integration should not include Kosovo.
Zeman also expressed his disapproval of the multi-speed EU idea at a press conference following his meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, according to the local HRT television.
Kitarovic said political relations between the two countries are very good and that she would also like bilateral relations to intensify in other areas, such as consultations on European policies, cooperation within the EU and NATO as well as bilateral cooperation, mainly economic.
Croatia is open to Czech investments, Kitarovic said.
She said she can see a promising potential in the business activities of Croatian firms in the Czech Republic and vice versa.
Zeman agreed with her that investments need to be increased. Apart from tourism, Czechs plan investments in the banking and energy sectors in Croatia, HRT reported.
Kitarovic emphasised Zagreb's interest in cooperating with the Visegrad Four (V4) group comprised of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
She said she would like one of the next V4 meetings to be held in Croatia in the presence of the presidents of the V4 countries and also Croatia's neighbours Slovenia and Austria, HRT reported.
Zeman said Croatia might be very useful to the V4 thanks to its experience with the migrant crisis. In this connection, Zeman voiced concern about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's threat that he might let three million refugees leave Turkey for Europe.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.28
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
982.71 -0.05%
DAX 12203.00 +0.44%
N100 977.32 %
DOW 20659.32 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5897.55 +0.38%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.