ČBA: Financial literacy index at 55 points out of 100
The Czech Banking Association (ÈBA) said as much based on its current survey and added that the financial literacy of Czechs was still average. Roughly 39% of the population does not understand recommendations by financial consultants. Some 14% cannot look for additional information about money and have problems with calculations and data provided in %. Almost one-quarter (22%) of the respondents admitted that they did not understand the world of finance at all. On the other hand, 19% of Czechs have no problem in the area of finances.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.28
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
982.71 -0.05%
DAX 12203.00 +0.44%
N100 977.32 %
DOW 20659.32 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5897.55 +0.38%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.