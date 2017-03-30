Thursday, 30 March 2017

ČBA: Financial literacy index at 55 points out of 100

CIA News |
30 March 2017

The Czech Banking Association (ÈBA) said as much based on its current survey and added that the financial literacy of Czechs was still average. Roughly 39% of the population does not understand recommendations by financial consultants. Some 14% cannot look for additional information about money and have problems with calculations and data provided in %. Almost one-quarter (22%) of the respondents admitted that they did not understand the world of finance at all. On the other hand, 19% of Czechs have no problem in the area of finances.

Source: www.cianews.cz