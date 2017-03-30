ČR to defend its people's interests within Brexit talks, PM says
Prague, March 29 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will protect the rights of Czechs in Britain, exports and jobs during the Brexit talks, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) told reporters after a cabinet meeting yesterday.
Another priority is the maintenance of trade relations so that the exports and jobs are not jeopardised, Sobotka said.
He said he hopes that the gap to arise between Britain and the EU will be as small as possible and will enable good mutual cooperation.
The Czech Republic will now define the mandate of the EU summit scheduled for April 29, Sobotka continued.
"As far as our priorities are concerned, it is clearly the defence of the interests of our citizens who work and live
in Britain. We do not wish them to lose their rights," Sobotka said.
When it comes to trade relations, "we would like the future relations between Great Britain and Europe to be maintained in a way not to jeopardise exports and jobs," Sobotka said.
He said he expects complex negotiations that might last more than the planned two years.
A month ago, the Czech parties in parliament approved a declaration to be a part of the government's mandate for the negotiations about the EU position on Brexit.
The declaration put emphasis on the preservation of the rights of Czech citizens, economic relations and a defence and military alliance. It stressed the importance of the future arrangement of Czech-British relations in terms of internal as well as external security.
