ČR to send CZK 150m to help tackle migration
Prague, March 29 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will send 150 million crowns abroad in aid of refugees and the countries tackling migration this year, the Interior Ministry has written in a press release and said the cabinet approved the sum yesterday.
The money has been earmarked within the ministry's programme in aid of refugees which the cabinet approved in 2015.
The first 40 million crowns will go to the reconstruction of a refugee camp in Azraq, Jordan.
Prague donated the same sum to the Azraq camp last year.
The Czech aid is mainly designated to extend the camp and repair the shelters of its 31,000 inhabitants.
This year's financial gift will be a part of a Czech-German project on which Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed some time ago.
Another 15 million crowns will go to Jordan for building an asylum policy education centre and buying equipment.
Further 20 million will go to Iraq and a total of 55 million to Serbia and Macedonia.
The remaining 20 million crowns are a reserve sum.
The cabinet has to approve each subsidised project separately.
($1=24.883 crowns)
