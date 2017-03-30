Thursday, 30 March 2017

CTP to build premises for Makro for EUR 35m

30 March 2017

Development company CTP Invest has signed a contract with MAKRO Cash & Carry CR about the lease of warehousing and office premises (53,000 sq m) at the CTPark Prague North. The transaction was mediated by real estate consulting company JLL. The total investment should amount to almost EUR 35m. Makro plans to open a semi-automatic distribution centre in the first quarter of 2018.

