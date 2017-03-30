CTP to build premises for Makro for EUR 35m
Development company CTP Invest has signed a contract with MAKRO Cash & Carry CR about the lease of warehousing and office premises (53,000 sq m) at the CTPark Prague North. The transaction was mediated by real estate consulting company JLL. The total investment should amount to almost EUR 35m. Makro plans to open a semi-automatic distribution centre in the first quarter of 2018.
Source: wwww.cianews.cz
