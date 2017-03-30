Gov't approves social services amendment
Prague, March 29 (CTK) - The Czech government has approved a stronger support for families with three and more children and an increase in the benefit for care, sending it to the Chamber of Deputies for debate yesterday, government spokesman Martin Ayrer has told journalists.
The government also approved the anchoring of hospices in the Czech legislation and a change to the health services law, Ayrer said.
The care for the dying will be offered by providers of health services of the palliative or home care registered under the law on social services.
"The government has approved an amendment to the social services law. It suggests a stronger support for the families with three and more children, while the contribution to the care in the fourth degree will be raised," Ayrer said.
In certain cases, the contribution may be increased from 13,200 to 19,200 crowns, he added.
Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik (Social Democrats, CSSD) said the amendment was to declare the existence of the hospices that offer care to the persons in the last stage of their life.
"The Health Ministry presumes that the change will bring about higher access to the hospice care for all those in need," the report on it said.
($1 = 24.883 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.28
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
982.71 -0.05%
DAX 12203.00 +0.44%
N100 977.32 %
DOW 20659.32 -0.20%
NASDAQ 5897.55 +0.38%
What's Up Prague #15 Monday March 27th (Petřín)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #15 (27.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.