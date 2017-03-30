Prague earmarks CZK 40m for repatriation of foreign Czechs
The Czech cabinet earmarked 40 million crowns within the programme of repatriation of ethnic Czechs in 2017, approving the Interior Ministry's proposal.
The programme was launched in 2015 and 588 expatriates have arrived to settle in the Czech Republic since.
The programme was initiated by several hundreds of Ukrainian Czechs who asked President Milos Zeman for repatriation.
It applies to ethnic Czechs from all over the world who face an emergency situation similar to that in Ukraine in 2015.
In the past two years, the returning expatriates have been mainly the offspring of the Czechs who left for Ukraine in the past.
They have left Ukraine due to the war conflict raging in the east of the country.
Czech expatriates may apply for permanent residence in the Czech Republic and for inclusion in the repatriation programme.
Afterwards, they cooperate with a Czech church organisation Caritas that ensures their acceptance in the Czech Republic, provides temporary accommodation for them and supports their integration in Czech society.
The Interior Ministry's facility for the accommodation of returning expatriates is a hotel in Cervene nad Vltavou, south Bohemia.
After successful integration, the expatriates find permanent housing and jobs in all Czech regions.
