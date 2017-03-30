PwC has CEE’s biggest Experience Centre in Prague
Consulting network PwC has chosen Prague as the location of its largest Experience Centre in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The Centre should connect clients with experts and create innovations and new technological features. It is used to test new services, products and software. The Centre also includes the Internet of Things (IoT), one of the largest 3D printers in Prague, a food printer, an augmented reality device, and robots. One can also see examples of how PwC sees the bank of the future, the automotive sector and Industry 4.0.
Source: www.cianews.cz
