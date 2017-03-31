CNB confirms exchange rate commitment
Czech National Bank (CNB) board decided on March 30, 2017, that it will continue to use the exchange rate as another instrument for monetary easing. The central bank has thus confirmed its commitment to intervene on the foreign currency market so that the koruna’s exchange rate stays close to the CZK 27/EUR level. The bank board has also decided to keep the interest rates on the current level. The two-week repo rate stays at 0.05%, discount rate at 0.05% and Lombard rate at 0.25%.
Source: www.cianews.cz
